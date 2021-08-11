Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Winnipeg
August 11 2021 3:54pm
01:32

Sunny, but windy: August 11 Manitoba weather outlook

Rain moving out as the wind moves in. Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, August 11.

Advertisement

Video Home