Manitoba politics
August 11 2021 11:47am
03:57

Questions over next leader of Manitoba PC Party

“We’ve seen people start to act like leaders behind the scenes, and already start to become premiers in waiting.”
Political analyst Shannon Sampert discusses the future of the Manitoba PC Party, with Brian Pallister not seeking re-election.

