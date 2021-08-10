Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 10 2021 10:19pm
02:01

Edmonton Police Service gets backlash for ‘misogynistic’ Tik Tok video

A Tik Tok video posted by the Edmonton Police Service’s community engagement team has been described as misogynistic by some who watched it. Nicole Stillger explains why.

