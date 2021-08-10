Global News Hour at 6 BC August 10 2021 9:48pm 02:13 B.C. evening weather forecast: August 10 Heat warnings were officially issued for the South Coast on Tuesday. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the details in the British Columbia evening forecast for Aug. 10, 2021. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102811/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8102811/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?