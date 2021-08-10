Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 10 2021 7:06pm
01:42

Saskatchewan sends 7 to Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship

Prior to them leaving, Global News had a chance to speak to two young hopefuls about taking their game to the national stage.

Advertisement

Video Home