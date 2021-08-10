Menu

August 10 2021 11:38am
04:07

Push to support students through mentorship

“Mentorship came back as the number one priority.”
Canada Life has teamed up with United Way for a ‘Student Success Drive’.
Canada Life’s vice-president Brad Fedorchuk explains why employees wanted to give back.

