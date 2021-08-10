Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 10 2021 9:55am
04:03

Environment pledge, River Landing, Riversdale taxes in City Hall recap

Councillor Darren Hill joins Global News Morning to talk on some topics before city committees, from an environmental agreement with USask to River Landing and rising property taxes in Riversdale.

