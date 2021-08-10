Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
August 10 2021 9:40am
05:00

Trendy devices and tech gear for the back-to-school season

Tech expert Marc Saltzman shares the latest tech from laptops to wireless printers that are perfect for students going back to school this fall.

Advertisement

Video Home