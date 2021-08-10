Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 10 2021 9:39am
05:00

How do talk to youth about body image

Senior scientist Dr. Amy McPherson shares tips for parents to identify their child’s body image issues as they return to in-person learning this fall, and ways to address body positivity in a safe space.

