Global News Morning Montreal
August 10 2021 8:49am
03:49

Ribfest

The 6th annual Montreal Ribfest is back! Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island Executive Director Megan Semenchuk joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss their biggest fundraiser of the year.

