Global News Morning Halifax
August 10 2021 7:38am
06:22

Foodie Tuesday: The Food Professor

We chat with Sylvain Charlebois Senior Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Dalhousie University to get an update on his book Poutine Nation, and get his thoughts on the impact of climate change on agriculture.

