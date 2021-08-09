‘It is a perfect storm’: Smoke, labour shortage, COVID restrictions hitting Kelowna’s restaurants
Despite a bit of a reprieve, COVID-19 is once again taking a bite out of the restaurant business in the Central Okanagan. After a year and half of pandemic losses, the restaurant industry was counting on the summer of 2021, to help get them back in the black. But as Travis Lowe reports, the new COVID-19 public health restrictions threaten to hobble the Central Okanagan restaurant industry’s recovery.