Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BCRFA
August 9 2021 8:22pm
01:41

‘It is a perfect storm’: Smoke, labour shortage, COVID restrictions hitting Kelowna’s restaurants

Despite a bit of a reprieve, COVID-19 is once again taking a bite out of the restaurant business in the Central Okanagan. After a year and half of pandemic losses, the restaurant industry was counting on the summer of 2021, to help get them back in the black. But as Travis Lowe reports, the new COVID-19 public health restrictions threaten to hobble the Central Okanagan restaurant industry’s recovery.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.