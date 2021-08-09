Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 9 2021 6:18pm
02:26

COVID-19: Canada’s border opens to fully vaccinated Americans

For the first time in a year in a half, Canada has opened its border to American travellers. Sean O’Shea was at the Rainbow Bridge and reports on the busy scenes.

