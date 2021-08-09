Canada August 9 2021 5:09pm 01:46 Pharmacists Association of N.S. adjusted scope of practice The Pharmacists Association of NS have adjusted the scope of practice for pharmacists to include diagnosing and prescribing treatment for tick bites. Amber Fryday has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8098972/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8098972/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?