Canada
August 9 2021 5:09pm
01:46

Pharmacists Association of N.S. adjusted scope of practice

The Pharmacists Association of NS have adjusted the scope of practice for pharmacists to include diagnosing and prescribing treatment for tick bites. Amber Fryday has more.

