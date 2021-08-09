Menu

Global News at 6 Winnipeg
August 9 2021 4:33pm
02:01

Rain moves in: August 9 Manitoba weather outlook

Rain will move through the province on Tuesday. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Monday, August 9.

