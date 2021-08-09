Global News Morning Saskatoon August 9 2021 10:33am 03:35 Huskies women’s soccer player on Canada Olympic gold Canadians are still buzzing from Canada’s women’s soccer team’s gold medal at the Olympics. USask Huskies soccer player Payton Izsak joins Global News Morning to share what the victory means to them. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8097549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?