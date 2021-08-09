Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 9 2021 10:33am
03:35

Huskies women’s soccer player on Canada Olympic gold

Canadians are still buzzing from Canada’s women’s soccer team’s gold medal at the Olympics. USask Huskies soccer player Payton Izsak joins Global News Morning to share what the victory means to them.

