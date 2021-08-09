Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 9 2021 7:47am
03:22

COVID-19 Update

Vaccine passports and the Delta variant. Cardiologist & Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss what a possible 4th wave could look like in Quebec.

