Global News Morning BC
August 8 2021 2:59pm
04:02

Signs the B.C. economy is picking up

B.C.’s economy is on the upswing according to the latest report from the Business Council of BC. Chief Economist Ken Peacock breaks down the findings and explains what’s driving growth.

