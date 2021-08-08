Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 8 2021 2:57pm
04:40

New book helps readers spot online health scams

A new book is highlighting the increase in online health scams. Author of ‘The New Alchemists’, Dr. Bernie Garrett, explains how he hopes the book will help prevent the spread of misinformation and deception.

Advertisement

Video Home