Global News Morning BC August 8 2021 2:57pm 04:40 New book helps readers spot online health scams A new book is highlighting the increase in online health scams. Author of 'The New Alchemists', Dr. Bernie Garrett, explains how he hopes the book will help prevent the spread of misinformation and deception.