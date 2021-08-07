Global News Hour at 6 BC August 7 2021 9:48pm 18:27 Global News Hour at 6: August 7 Residents who refused to evacuate the White Rock Lake fire zone fire back at the province. The head of the Surrey RCMP speaks out about the city’s transition to a municipal force. And Vancouver’s beleaguered Chinatown sees a major community cleanup. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8095566/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8095566/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?