Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 7 2021 9:48pm
18:27

Global News Hour at 6: August 7

Residents who refused to evacuate the White Rock Lake fire zone fire back at the province. The head of the Surrey RCMP speaks out about the city’s transition to a municipal force. And Vancouver’s beleaguered Chinatown sees a major community cleanup.

Advertisement

Video Home