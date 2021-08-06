Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 6 2021 9:02pm
03:14

New regional restrictions for Central Okanagan as COVID-19 surge continues

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has details of Friday’s update where health officials outlined the latest regional restrictions for the B.C. Interior.

