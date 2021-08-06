Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 6 2021 6:16pm 02:10 Vaccine Hunters Canada launches new search tools After connecting people across the country to vaccination appointments, Vaccine Hunters Canada has entered a new phase. Shallima Maharaj reports. Vaccine Hunters Canada to wind down operations by Aug. 31 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093707/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093707/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?