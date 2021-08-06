Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 6 2021 6:48pm
01:28

Company fined $500K for employee death as Saskatoon hospital was under construction

Banff Constructors has been fined $500,000 after a 21-year-old employee was killed while working during construction of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in 2016.

