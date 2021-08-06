Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 6 2021 12:21pm
03:10

B.C.’s rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the unvaccinated

SFU COVID-19 Modeller Caroline Colijn breaks down the latest COVID-19 numbers, and discusses the potential ripple effects of rising case numbers.

Advertisement

Video Home