Global News Morning BC August 6 2021 12:21pm 03:10 B.C.'s rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the unvaccinated SFU COVID-19 Modeller Caroline Colijn breaks down the latest COVID-19 numbers, and discusses the potential ripple effects of rising case numbers.