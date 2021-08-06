Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 6 2021 7:48am
05:32

Halifax airport prepares for new travel rules

We chat with Joyce Carter, president and CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority, to learn how they’re preparing for the return of fully vaccinated U.S. travelers.

