Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
August 5 2021 6:38am
05:14

Ellie Black’s inspiring Olympic Games

Abby Murrin, a gymnast and longtime friend of Ellie Black, joins the show to discuss Ellie’s inspirational return to the Olympic Games after suffering an ankle injury during training.

Advertisement

Video Home