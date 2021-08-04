Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
August 4 2021 12:00pm
03:04

Top medical groups urge mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers

Katharine Smart of the Canadian Medical Association discusses why her organization has joined forces with the Canadian Nurses Association to call for the mandatory vaccination of health-care workers.

Advertisement

Video Home