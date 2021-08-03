News August 3 2021 6:19pm 01:41 Diving in to summer fun in Fort Macleod It’s been a hot couple of weeks, and for people in Fort MacLeod, there’s a new way to beat the heat. Jessica Robb has more on the new facility that’s making a splash in town. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083339/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8083339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?