Global News Morning Montreal August 3 2021 8:07am 03:56 August Astronomy Outlook The Perseids is one of the most anticipated meteor shower of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer finds out more about this and other celestial events we can look forward to in August. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081037/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081037/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?