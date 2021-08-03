Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
August 3 2021 8:07am
03:56

August Astronomy Outlook

The Perseids is one of the most anticipated meteor shower of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer finds out more about this and other celestial events we can look forward to in August.

Advertisement

Video Home