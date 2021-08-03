Sports August 3 2021 1:50am 01:41 Coquitlam soccer star on world stage We hear from the family of 20 year old Team Canada Soccer player Julia Grosso who is playing for an Olympic gold medal in the final game against Sweden Aug 5th. Dad Carlos Grosso gives an exclusive interview. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?