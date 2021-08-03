Menu

Sports
August 3 2021 1:50am
01:41

Coquitlam soccer star on world stage

We hear from the family of 20 year old Team Canada Soccer player Julia Grosso who is playing for an Olympic gold medal in the final game against Sweden Aug 5th. Dad Carlos Grosso gives an exclusive interview.

