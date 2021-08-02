Global News Hour at 6 BC August 2 2021 9:45pm 17:58 Global News Hour at 6: August 2 Racist attack in a Surrey park. What this family endured and why they’re sharing it. And thousands of dollars in fines for careless campers who aren’t getting the message about fire danger. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080650/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080650/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?