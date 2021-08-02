Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 2 2021 9:45pm
17:58

Global News Hour at 6: August 2

Racist attack in a Surrey park. What this family endured and why they’re sharing it. And thousands of dollars in fines for careless campers who aren’t getting the message about fire danger.

