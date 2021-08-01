Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 1 2021 8:39pm
01:53

Edmonton’s Oliver Square changes name to Unity Square

A well-known retail area in Edmonton has undergone a significant name change to distance itself from a controversial historical figure. Chris Chacon reports

