Dogs July 30 2021 6:08pm 02:00 Dry conditions make foxtail grass a nightmare for Lethbridge dog owners WATCH ABOVE: It’s not an unfamiliar risk for dog owners, but the dry conditions in 2021 have made the foxtail weed particularly prevalent in Lethbridge this year. Danica Ferris has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8075384/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8075384/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?