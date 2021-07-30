Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
July 30 2021 5:21pm
University team looking into impact of fishing gear lost at sea

Over the past year a research team from Dalhousie University has been looking into how much gear is lost in our waters and what kind of impact it has. Alicia Draus reports.

