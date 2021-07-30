Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 30 2021 4:50pm
01:42

Partnership between 211 Saskatchewan and SaskWell launched to help quell COVID-19 stress

Both 2-1-1 Saskatchewan and SaskWell are proud to announce their new partnership, allowing both parties to use each others resources to help the people of Saskatchewan.

