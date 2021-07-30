Global News Morning BC July 30 2021 11:10am 03:46 Residents who refuse to evacuate hinder the wildfire fight Provincial Fire Information Officer Jean Strong talks to Global News Morning about how residents who refuse to leave fire evacuation zones are complicating wildfire fighting efforts. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073700/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073700/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?