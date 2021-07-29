Menu

Archdiocese
July 29 2021 9:04pm
Archdiocese apologizes after Winnipeg priest accuses residential school survivors of lying

A Winnipeg archdiocese will no longer allow a Catholic priest to preach publicly or teach after he suggested during a sermon that residential school survivors lied to get settlement money.

