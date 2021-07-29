Menu

Health-Care Aide
July 29 2021 8:20pm
01:20

Unqualified health-care aide worked several shifts at Winnipeg hospital, WRHA confirms

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says a person posed as a health-care worker at St. Boniface Hospital and worked multiple shifts. Anya Nazeravich reports.

