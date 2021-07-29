Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 29 2021 6:55pm
02:21

Little victories for this B.C. little league

Longtime Little League coach Dave Potter teaches more than baseball to his team at Layritz Little League in Victoria. Barry Deley has the story.

