Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
July 29 2021 2:43pm
02:13

One person dead in Chilliwack apartment fire

One person is dead following an apartment fire in Chilliwack Thursday morning. It is not yet known how the fire started but dozens of residents have been displaced. Emily Lazatin has the latest.

Advertisement

Video Home