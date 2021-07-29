BC1 July 29 2021 2:43pm 02:13 One person dead in Chilliwack apartment fire One person is dead following an apartment fire in Chilliwack Thursday morning. It is not yet known how the fire started but dozens of residents have been displaced. Emily Lazatin has the latest. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8071074/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8071074/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?