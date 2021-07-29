Market Impact. Market Headlines July 29 2021 11:35am 02:52 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – July 29, 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about the latest from the U.S. Fed, as well as Facebook earnings and what stocks he’s watching on Thursday. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070281/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070281/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?