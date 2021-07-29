Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 29 2021 7:37am
05:36

Shakespeare by the Sea makes long-awaited return

After being forced to cancel its season last year, Shakespeare by the Sea is back! Actor Jacob Sampson joins the show to discuss their long-awaited return with a production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

