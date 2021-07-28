Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 28 2021 9:30pm
02:08

B.C. government launches vaccination blitz aimed at the ‘vaccine hesitant’

The B.C. government has launched its COVID-19 vaccination blitz aimed at the nearly one million British Columbians who are still not vaccinated. John Hua reports.

