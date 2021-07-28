Menu

BC Wildfire
July 28 2021 8:44pm
02:13

White Rock Lake wildfire balloons to 20,000 hectares near Westwold

The wildfire near Westwold has exploded in size and is now an estimated 20,000 hectares — a massive difference from the 12,000 reported on Monday.

