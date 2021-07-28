Menu

July 28 2021 10:40am
Manitoba weightlifter inspired by Canadian Olympian medal winner

20 year old, Rienna Skelton is the the top female junior weightlifter in Canada. She shares how Canadian Olympian weightlifter Maude Charron’s gold medal winnings at the Tokyo Games inspires her.

