Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 28 2021 10:03am
03:34

Canadian border workers vote to strike

Customs and Immigration Union President Mark Weber talks to Global News Morning about potential job action, as his members vote in favour of striking just days before Ottawa plans to reopen Canada’s land border.

Advertisement

Video Home