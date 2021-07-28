Global News Morning BC July 28 2021 10:03am 03:34 Canadian border workers vote to strike Customs and Immigration Union President Mark Weber talks to Global News Morning about potential job action, as his members vote in favour of striking just days before Ottawa plans to reopen Canada’s land border. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066254/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066254/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?