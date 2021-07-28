Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 28 2021 6:45am
05:29

Keeping the legend of Jordan Boyd alive

We chat with Greg Dobson, brother of Jordan Boyd, about an upcoming fundraiser that’s raising thousands of dollars and awareness for the QEII’s Inherited Heart Disease Clinic.

