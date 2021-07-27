Menu

Edmonton weather
July 27 2021 9:29pm
03:38

Global Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, July 27

Meteorologist Jesse Beyer has our seven-day weather forecast for the Edmonton area starting Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

