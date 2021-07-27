Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 27 2021 6:11pm
02:15

Toronto restaurant asking unvaccinated people to sit outside

The province has not legislated whether or not unvaccinated people can eat inside restaurants, but one Oakwood Village eatery has taken a stand on the issue. Catherine McDonald reports.

Advertisement

Video Home