Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 27 2021 6:11pm 02:15 Toronto restaurant asking unvaccinated people to sit outside The province has not legislated whether or not unvaccinated people can eat inside restaurants, but one Oakwood Village eatery has taken a stand on the issue. Catherine McDonald reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064871/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064871/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?