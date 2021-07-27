Global News at Noon BC July 27 2021 5:19pm 00:48 Cloverdale Rodeo addresses human rights complaints The Cloverdale Rodeo says it has taken measures to address human rights complaints following allegations of racist and sexist treatment of staff and volunteers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064650/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8064650/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?